Two-time Auckland Mayoral candidate John Palino is considering standing a third time for the mayoralty at next year's local body elections.

The American-born restaurateur told Stuff: "That passion is still there. I still feel that I want to run and get involved and actually sort it [Auckland] out.

The Herald can reveal that Palino is currently fitting out a cafe and dessert restaurant due to open shortly in Ponsonby.

Palino came second to Len Brown in 2013, but his second tilt in 2016 saw him come fourth behind Victoria Crone and Chloe Swarbrick.