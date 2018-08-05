A footballing father of six texted his beloved daughters moments before he collapsed after giving a rousing halftime speech to his teammates. He died on the field.

Tim Robertson had helped his wife Lynda in the yard before heading off to play for his North Wellington Onslows team on Saturday.

"At the same time, two of his daughters left to do the same for the Wellington United Diamonds," a fundraising post on Givealittle reads.

"It was a typical sporting-filled Saturday for the Robertson family. Unfortunately this particular day would soon take a very tragic turn."

As captain of his side, Robertson, 50, liked to get to the game a little early so he could prepare a speech to rev up the lads come game time. He was pretty good at it too, with his side holding third place in the league.

"After the first half Tim sent a quick message to [daughter] Jemma to see how [daughter] Michaela and the Diamonds were doing. Jemma is currently coming back from injury so wasn't taking an active part in the game. She messaged back saying that we were in the lead and that Michaela had already scored 2 goals; to which he responded "Nice". His family are always on his mind. Then it was on to his team and their half time talk."

But things then took an ominous turn.

"He informed them that he wasn't feeling too good and was unlikely to come back on. This is unusual in itself, given that he has played on with broken ribs before. They were just about to head back out when Tim collapsed. Unfortunately, despite his teammates and paramedics best efforts they were unable to revive Tim."

Friends of Roberston are now rallying to help his family deal with the loss.

A fundraising effort has been started to help Robertson's family. He leaves behind six children and a grieving widow.

Friends have started a Givealittle page in a bid to help with funeral costs and to help provide some financial help to Robertson's wife and their children Josh, Danielle, Michaela, Jemma, Holly and Emily.

Family friend Sandy Cumpstone, who knows the Robertsons through the Wellington United Affiliated Football Club, said its committee had received countless inquiries from people who wanted to contribute some way to help the family.

"I know that many amazing Kiwis and foreigners alike have been putting their hands up asking how they can help out. So this is why we have set up this page.

"Together, we can help ensure that the loving Robertson family does not end up having to worry about a financial burden on top of the tremendous grief they are feeling.

"Here we can also leave messages of support and love to help the Robertsons through this difficult time.''

