Rapper Scribe has reportedly been arrested after performing a concert at a South Island country pub in an alleged breach of his bail conditions.

The chart-topping artist, real name Malo Ioane Luafutu, travelled to the Motueka Hotel for Saturday night's gig, but was understood to have been taken into custody before he started singing, Stuff reports.

He had been due to appear in Nelson District Court today.

The father-of-four last month entered not guilty pleas to six domestic assault-related charges, including four alleged protection order breaches, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

He was also placed on a 24-hour bail curfew.

A post on the Motueka Hotel's Facebook page on Sunday morning thanked the town's locals "for making tonight our biggest night of the year".

"What began with some disappointment, soon vanished and you all showed your true colours and came out and partied hard."

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.