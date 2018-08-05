Rapper Scribe will spend the next two months at a drug rehab centre after his arrest for breaching bail at a country pub in Motueka.

The chart-topping artist, real name Malo Ioane Luafutu, travelled to the Motueka Hotel for Saturday night's gig, but was taken into custody before he started singing.

Luafutu appeared in the Nelson District Court this morning charged with breaching bail.

He will spend two months in a drug rehabilitation programme in Christchurch from tomorrow, the court was told.

Advertisement

A duty solicitor said that Luafutu had a 24-hour curfew to remain at an address in Christchurch and accepted his charge.

Luafutu told Judge Tony Zohrab that he planned to spend about two months in the rehab programme.

Judge Zohrab told Luafutu that the police have taken a "pragmatic approach" to his bail.

"By this I mean that they are well within their rights to oppose bail, which they have not done because they don't want to get in the way of you going to Odyssey House."

The rapper was remanded on bail to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 15 however, Judge Zohrab said that his attendance would be excused due to him being in the rehabilitation facility.

He is also due to appear in Christchurch District Court for sentencing on previous methamphetamine charges on September 25.

The father-of-four last month entered not guilty pleas to six domestic assault-related charges, including four alleged protection order breaches, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

He was also placed on a 24-hour bail curfew.

A post on the Motueka Hotel's Facebook page on Sunday morning thanked the town's locals "for making tonight our biggest night of the year".

"What began with some disappointment, soon vanished and you all showed your true colours and came out and partied hard."

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.

- Additional reporting: Nelson Weekly