Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham has apologised for asking the public to spot dirty smoke and "dob in your neighbour" .

In a letter to Hawke's Bay Today readers Graham said, "I apologise for the 'dob in your neighbour' comment, which seems to be borne of frustration from one of our team."

Last week Graham urged people to identify dirty smoke and "dob" in their neighbours, after one of several air quality exceedances this winter.

"We can't continue to do this," he had said.

However, Graham today said his comments were "unfortunate and not the message we wish to convey, nor is it our policy. Any homeowner with a smokey fireplace will, in the first instance, be offered assistance by the Regional Council to upgrade to a low emissions burner."

Graham said outdoor rubbish fires, particularly the burning of orchard prunings, were a different matter.

"In these cases the Regional Council compliance staff cannot be everywhere at once and there will be times when the public will want to use the pollution hot-line: 0800 108838."

"There are specific rules regulating these fires and the Regional Council has worked with the fruit growing community to ensure these rules are well known.

"Unfortunately, this year we have had to issue more than 20 fines to people who have lit these fires against the rules, and contributed to poor winter air quality. This frustrates me as much as anyone when fires are lit on still winter days when the smoke is obviously going to linger."