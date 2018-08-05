A large avalanche has damaged a chairlift in Mt Ruapehu's ski fields.

The avalanche, triggered this morning at about 8.30 near Mt Ruapehu's summit, flowed through a glacial zone known as Gliding Gladys. It has caused damage to the High Noon Express chairlift with engineers now assessing the extent of that damage.

No-one was injured and all Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff have been accounted for, the ski field said in a statement.

The upper mountain will be closed today in both the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas, with "backcountry tourers" urged to check the latest avalanche advisory before setting off at www.avalanche.net.nz.

