Two teenage boys were seriously injured with broken legs and a head injury when they were hit by a car north of Christchurch at the weekend.

A police serious crash team is investigating the crash on Oxford Rd in Fernside, in north Canterbury on Saturday evening.

Both boys, aged in their teens, were pedestrians at the time of the crash with one suffering head injuries and initially described as being in a critical condition.

However, he was now in a stable condition, a police spokeswoman said.