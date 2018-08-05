Two teenage boys were seriously injured with broken legs and a head injury when they were hit by a car north of Christchurch at the weekend.

A police serious crash team is investigating the crash on Oxford Rd in Fernside, in north Canterbury on Saturday evening.

Both boys, aged in their teens, were pedestrians at the time of the crash with one suffering head injuries and initially described as being in a critical condition.

However, he was now in a stable condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Two teens hospitalised with serious injuries

4 Aug, 2018 10:20pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Man dies in two-vehicle collision on State Highway 1 near Turangi

6 Aug, 2018 8:22am
Quick Read
BUSINESS

20 killed as tourist plane crashes in Swiss Alps

6 Aug, 2018 12:40am
4 minutes to read
HAWKE'S BAY TODAY

Driver hits tree in residential street

5 Aug, 2018 6:34pm
Quick Read