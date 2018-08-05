A man in his 70s has died after two vehicles collided at the bridge on State Highway 1 north of Turangi.

The crash happened at 6.25 this morning.

The driver of one vehicle in the crash has died.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The road remains partially closed around the crash scene, while the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

There are stop-go signs at the scene, so traffic travelling north and south should expect delays.

No details regarding the man who died will be released until formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been notified.