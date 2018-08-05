A blocked lane has been reopened on the Northern Motorway although heavy traffic and another crash on the Northwestern continue to delay frustrated Auckland commuters.

The Northern Motorway crash that had blocked the right lane just after the Silverdale onramp has now been cleared, but there are still delays back to Millwater, the NZ Transport Agency says.

This crash now cleared, however both lanes needed to be closed temporarily prior. Significant congestion exists in the area, Delay journey or allow extra time. ^TP

However, a crash blocking the Northwestern Motorway's left and bus lanes, just before the Rosebank onramp, heading into the city, is still causing delays.

It has led traffic to bank up back to Royal Rd.

Elsewhere, motorists heading into the city on the Southern Motorway are facing heavy traffic between Drury and Takanini with building congestion between Princes St and Greenlane.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy at Hillsborough Rd along the southbound lanes.