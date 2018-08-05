The family of a 26-year-old North Shore man who has not been seen since Friday are concerned for his safety after his vehicle was found in Piha.

Kallum James Nash, 26, is of medium build with brown eyes and hair and is about 188cm.

He was last seen wearing navy pants, tanned boots, a high-vis yellow and navy-blue button up shirt over a black t-shirt with "we the north" written in white on the front.

Nash's vehicle was located in Piha but police were not sure of his whereabouts.

If you see Nash or know where he is, contact the nearest police station as soon as possible.

Alternatively, contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 8390697.