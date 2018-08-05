Up to six gunshots were fired at a Dunedin home in an apparent drive-by shooting early yesterday morning, residents of the street say.

Police were called about 6am after shots — thought to have come from a passing vehicle — were fired at a Surrey St house. Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross said the occupants of the house, who were home at the time, were not injured.

Police were at the home, situated between Wycolla Ave and Bay View Rd, late yesterday morning and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said the incident appeared to be "targeted" and police did not believe there was a wider risk to the public.

"Anyone who has witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area should contact police immediately," she said.

A Surrey St resident, who did not want to be named, said she was woken yesterday morning by "four or five" gunshots in quick succession.



"I thought 'Oh my gosh, is that fireworks?'," she said.

"It was a bit like crackers, I guess."

The incident was shocking and she had never heard of anything like it happening in the street before, despite being a long-term resident. It was concerning, particularly following recent reports of dairy robberies in Dunedin, she said.

Another woman who lived on Surrey St said members of her family counted six shots. There had been problems in the area before, and she was uneasy about being in the house by herself.

"It's getting a bit out of control. People are scared. It's about their safety," she said.

"Things are not safe anywhere these days, but you don't want it in your street."

There had been police cars driving up and down during the day, she said. Other residents of the street declined to comment on the apparent shooting, some saying they had not heard anything unusual. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle that appeared out of place or travelling at speed in the area early yesterday morning.

No further information about the investigation, or any damage caused to the house, was available yesterday.