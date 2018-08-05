Video of quick-handed Kiwis yet to be confirmed in US but day ‘goes down a treat’

Two national sport stacking records have potentially been broken by quick-handed Kiwis at the Auckland Regional Tournament yesterday.

Teams in the New Zealand team relay and trial pair and doubles could have each set a new record in their stacking divisions. Video of the two events has to be confirmed in the United States before the records are allowed to stand.

Sport stacking requires competitors to stack then disassemble nine or 12 cups in a predetermined sequence as fast as possible.

Current national champion Caleb Arthur competed but couldn't snare first place at the Murrays Bay Intermediate School held event, admitting the better man won.

"Used to first but second is absolutely fine. The best man wins and so Nathan Carter took that out today," he said.

The 19-year-old has been stacking for around 10 years but only trained for one week prior to the tournament having to juggle full-time work as well.

Twenty speed stackers from all over New Zealand competed. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Arthur has competed at four world championship events and says the skills he's learnt in the sport have translated into his piano and cello playing.

"It really helps with my music and I actually couldn't catch a ball before I did stacking, now I can, that's easy.

World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA) New Zealand chairman Richard Foster said the day went down a treat and was a great experience for up and comers.

Around 20 competitors took part and while the activity is growing in New Zealand, Foster said he'd like to see more adults competing at events.

If people are interested in finding out about the sport, Foster said the check the New Zealand Speed Stack Facebook or the New Zealand Speed Stack's website.

There is one tournament left in the New Zealand season, the National Sport Stacking Championships in Wanganui on September 22.