The body of a man has been found north of Murchison.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the unexplained death after the discovery was reported shortly before 11.30am.

A spokeswoman told the Herald police remained at the scene - near the Owen's Junction rest point - early this evening.

Authorities are now working to establish exactly what has happened.

"A man was found next to his car by the river on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway around 11.20am today.

"Police are making inquiries and working to identify the man and contact next of kin.''