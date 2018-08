A toddler has been airlifted to Middlemore Hospital suffering burn injuries after falling into a fire pit in Northland.

The incident is understood to have happened this afternoon on a farm south of Dargaville.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies told Stuff the little boy was airlifted by Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter with moderate injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said it was alerted to the incident just after 1.30pm.