One person has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries when the car they were in crashed down a hill in Feilding.

Police, fire and ambulance staff were called to Halcombe Rd about 2.15pm.

Police said one person was in a serious but stable condition and was being taken to hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and is due to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Fire and Emergency said they had to help extricate at least one person from the vehicle.

Emergency crews were still at the scene just after 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said staff on the ground reported that traffic in the area was down to two lanes.