Police are investigating two robberies, one in Palmerston North and the other in Levin, last night.

The first robbery occurred at the Top Cook Dairy and Takeaways store near the corner of College and Cook streets in Palmerston North at 8.20pm.

Three males involved were armed with a baseball bat and a hammer. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the trio stole tobacco and were seen getting into a white station wagon that was parked opposite the dairy.

They were last seen driving into Savage Crescent.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car or anyone in the area who was acting suspiciously around the time.

The second robbery was just under an hour later at the Thirsty Liquor store, in Levin, at 9.15pm.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Oram, of the Palmerston North CIB, said: "Two men entered - one carrying a knife and one carrying a hammer.

"They stole alcohol (spirits) from the store and ran from the shop towards the cricket ground across the road.''

Oram said no threats were made against the staff present at the time; nor was anyone injured.

No other descriptions of the people involved have been given by police.

Oram said police did not believe the two incidents were related at this stage.

"This robbery and the one in Palmerston North at the Top Cook Dairy and Takeaways are being investigated separately,'' he said.

Can you help? Call Palmerston North Police: (06) 351 3600 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.