The family of an Australian climber who was rescued from Mt Aspiring after a week in the cold has thanked rescuers and medical crews.

Lieutenant Terry Harch, 29, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital on Friday after activating his distress beacon four days earlier.

He spent the following days waiting for a break in the weather until Search and Rescue teams could locate him.

A search and rescue operation began on Tuesday, but poor weather meant rescuers could not reach the climber until Friday afternoon.

Lieutenant Terry Harch was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital from Mt Aspiring on the South Island on Friday - a week after his ascent began. Photo / Soldier On Twitter

Harch was said to have used his military training and mountaineering skills to shelter from the freezing conditions. Four Wanaka Alpine Rescue crew members were also dropped off to look after him with warm clothing, tents and food.

In a statement issued by the Department of Defence today, his family said, "We would particularly like to thank the New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre, Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue and Mount Cook Cliff Rescue for their work in saving his life".

"Without these rescue services and their dedicated staff, he might not have survived."

Harch's family also thanked the medical staff who are treating him for what is understood to be is mild frostbite on his hands and dehydration.

Southern Lakes Helicopter team involved in the rescue of 29-year-old Australian soldier found in an ice cave on Mt Aspiring. Photo / Supplied

"Mr Harch wishes to return to his duties as an officer in the Australian Army as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Harch is an experienced climber who had previously scaled Mt Cook for charity.

Yesterday it was revealed it is not the first time Harch has called for help from New Zealand's search and rescue crews.

In January 2013, Harch also had to be airlifted off Mt Tasman along with a British climber.

The pair had spent two nights sheltering in a narrow crevasse below a massive ice cliff, after veering off course during their descent.

Land Search and Rescue chief executive Carl McOnie told Radio New Zealand rescue missions like these are an expensive operation.

"To give you an estimate, helicopter costs usually fall in the range of $2250 to $3750 per flying hour, then on top of that people's time and all of the rest of it. Yeah, it can get up there," he said.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ watch leader Neville Blakemore said if it weren't for Harch's climbing experience the outcome wouldn't have been so positive.

"We believe he made a snow cave to stay warm. He's an experienced climber, an Australian army captain so has probably done a lot of survival training," he said.

Rescuers who found Harch said the Australian soldier would likely not have lasted another night on the mountain.

The rescue mission was said to have been "extremely dangerous".