Police are investigating a firearms incident that occurred in South Dunedin early this morning.

Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross said shots were fired at an address on Surrey St around 6am.

The shots were believed to have been fired from a passing vehicle.

The occupants of the house, who were home at the time, were not injured.

"A scene examination is underway at the house this morning and police inquiries ongoing," Ross said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle on Surrey St or in surrounding areas that appeared out of place or travelling at speed early this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to call Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.