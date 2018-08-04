At least two people are seriously hurt and a major highway near Auckland is closed following a head-on collision.

Emergency services are at the serious crash on State Highway 16 at Waimauku, west of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a two-car head on collision at 11.26am, at the intersection near Mcpike Rd.

There are reports that two people are trapped in the vehicles, one is in a serious condition and another is in a critical condition.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are also at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency tweeted that SH16 was closed just south of Rewiti due to the crash.

Cordons are in place at Kiwitahi Rd and Waimauku Station Rd.

The road will be closed for some time, and police ask motorists for patience while the rescue and investigation takes place.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.