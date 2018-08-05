A 20-year-old woman accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle faces a raft of charges following a prolonged pursuit which ended near the Bayfair roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said the incident began about 12.20am on Cameron Rd, Tauranga after the driver in a stolen vehicle failed to stop and continued at speed as she drove on to State Highway 29, Maungatapu.

Police laid out road spikes and the pursuit ended after the fleeing vehicle was spiked on SH29 near the Bayfair roundabout, she said.

The police spokeswoman said the female driver was arrested about 12.30am and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The driver, who is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow, has been charged with failing to stop for police, driving in a dangerous manner and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.