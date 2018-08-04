Police and Mount Maunganui lifeguards were called to Mount Maunganui main beach this morning after a report of three swimmers in difficulties in the water.

A police spokeswoman said a 111 call came in at 10.07am from a member of the public who reported seeing three swimmers in difficulties in the surf about 200-300 metres out from the main beach.

The caller said the swimmers, who were all wearing caps and wetsuits, appeared to be struggling in the water near the Leisure Island blowhole, she said.

"All three swimmers were back on the beach by about 10.20am and appeared to be okay."

Police Constable Andrew McCarthy told the Bay of Plenty Times that the swimmers were all semi-professionals and managed to make it back to shore on their own steam.

Mount Maunganui lifeguards also attended but were not required, McCarthy said.