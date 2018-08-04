A Whanganui gas station owner hopes to make motorists more road safety conscious by posting video footage of terrible driver behaviour.

Ray Stevens, owner of Double S Motordrome east of Whanganui, has taken to Facebook to post security camera footage of shocking driving at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Rapanui Rd.

In a post last night, one of these videos shows a near-miss between a truck and a car approaching from the rear.

As the truck indicates to turn left into the gas station from the 100km/h intersection, a car can be seen flying past, attempting to pass it on the left-hand side.

As the truck begins to pull into the station, it narrowly misses hitting the vehicle as it veers off the road and into the forecourt in order to avoid being hit.

Stevens said he was alerted to the incident when he heard the car's brakes lock up.

"The guy just skidded up, reversed and then drove off like nothing had happened," he said.

"Then the truck driver came in and he wondered what the hell had gone on."

Stevens believed the driver of the car had to be either texting, on the phone or it was just "complete inattention".

"For the truck to get into here from that angle they swing a little bit wider. The guy had indicated a clear five seconds before he turned so he had indicated well before he turned," Stevens said.

"The prudent driver, or the careful driver, should have noticed what was going on. I don't know what planet some people are on."

Stevens said this incident was one of many that occurred at the intersection opposite the gas station.

"I could post a couple a day, but I select the ones I think are the worst. These things are happening all the time," he said.

In February the Herald reported on two other incidents caught on camera by Stevens.

The first saw a car pulling into the 100km/h intersection just before another car came flying through.

The driver of the second car had to desperately swerve left to avoid a high-speed collision.

Another video caught a bus backing several hundred metres down the busy state highway on a blind bend.

Stevens said he began posting the footage to raise awareness of bad driving habits.

"The more I publish, the greater awareness people have that when you come to Whanganui and you are coming down this stretch of road, just be a bit more wary as you are coming through," he said.

Stevens said "Kiwi drivers are the worst drivers in the world" but he wasn't sure how the problem could be fixed.

"Perhaps something needs to be changed about that section of road, but I am not quite sure what. How do you build a road or an intersection for idiots?" he said.

"If the speed limit was reduced to 70km/h then the driver impact when there is an accident wouldn't be so damaging, or perhaps if we had a speed camera here, and people were made aware of it, that might make people slow down and act a bit better too."