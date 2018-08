Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Porirua.

Their car crashed into a tree on Titahi Bay Rd, Porirua, just before midnight on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash occurred after the car, travelling at speed, lost control at a roundabout near Lyttelton Ave.

The two occupants were critically injured and are now in Wellington Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.