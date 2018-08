Two teenage boys have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fernside, Canterbury.

The crash involved a car and two pedestrians and happened around 9.20pm on Oxford Rd in Fernside, Waimakariri.

Police were called to the scene shortly after the crash occurred.

It was not clear whether the two teens were inside the car or on foot.

Both boys were suffering serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

The police serious crash unit had also been advised.