Tonight's Lotto Draw has not created a Powerball multi-millionaire, but one ticket is now worth $1 million after winning Division One.

The winning ticket was bought at Otaika Lotto & Post, Whangarei.

And the way the numbers fell, Strike Four wasn't won either.

The winning numbers: 5, 16, 22, 29, 32, 37.

The bonus ball is 27, and Powerball is 10.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 16, 22, 37, 5.