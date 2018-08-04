It was deja vu for an Australian climber plucked from Mt Aspiring by rescue helicopters after several days stuck on the mountain - he had also been rescued from Mt Tasman in a major helicopter mission in 2013.

Lieutenant Terry Harch - a 29-year-old Australian Army officer - was airlifted from the mountain late on Friday after seven days there.

He had set off his beacon at the edge of the Bonar Glacier at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

It wasn't the first time Harch had called on the Rescue Coordination Centre's Search and Rescue crew - he had been helped off Mt Tasman after spending two nights trapped there in 2013.

The Aussie, who at the time was 23, and a 25-year-old British man were reported missing to the Department of Conservation after they failed to return from their climb on Saturday.

Soldier On is delighted that Terry Harch has been found safe and well in New Zealand. Terry is an extraordinary Australian and his previous efforts to raise much needed funds for Soldier On by climbing Mount Cook will never be forgotten #safeandwell pic.twitter.com/lC6dyQcVx4 — Soldier On (@SoldierOnAust) August 3, 2018

Severe weather conditions forced the duo to spend two nights high on the mountain.

Due to the inaccessibility of the area, the team had to use a long line rescue technique to pluck the pair from the mountain by helicopter.

The rescue was carried out smoothly and both climbers were airlifted to Mt Cook village for medical assessment.

In the most recent rescue, Harch was found by Search and Rescue with some "slight frostbite", just north of the plateau at Quarterdeck Pass.

A Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team and paramedic were staying with Harch, who was found to be "in good spirits".

He was now recovering from frostbite in Dunedin Hospital.

Rich Raynes, Davie Robinson and Anthea Fisher helped rescue the Australian from Mt Aspiring on Friday. Photo / Wanaka Search and Rescue

The rescue was complicated by strong winds - which were too strong to allow the helicopter to winch the climber off the mountain.

However, the rescue team with a paramedic managed to get on to the snow elsewhere and trek to Harch's location near Quarterdeck Pass on Friday.

RCCNZ said that the rescue should serve as a warning for trampers and climbers in winter that they need to be properly prepared and to carry a beacon.

The Australian man would likely not have lasted another night, say those who found him.

Harch is believed to have dug a snow cave and is said to have mild frostbite on his hands.

Rescue helicopter pilot, Sir Richard Hayes (centre) escorts Lieutenant Terry Harch, still in the rescue basket, as he is taken from the rooftop helipad into Dunedin Hospital.

Southern Lakes Helicopters pilot Sean Mullally said when they flew up the mountain yesterday evening they initially could not see Harch.

Conditions were too poor to attempt to winch the climber off the mountain, so they dropped four Wanaka Alpine Rescue crew members who skied across the mountain to where his beacon was last located.

They had warm clothing, tents and food to look after him for the night.

"We flew around to see if we could spot him, and on about the fourth round the paramedic saw an arm waving," Mullally said.

Harch was lucky they spotted him.

"He is very lucky to be alive. I don't think he would have lasted another night. It was very cold and windy. There was a lot of fresh snow.

"We were in the area for 27 minutes, and by the time we left it had clouded over and started snowing again."