More than two dozen fur seals have been found dead near Christchurch by a couple walking along the beach.

Kerry Munroe told Stuff he came across around 25 "mums with pups" when walking with his wife on Te Oka Bay today.

"It's not what you're expecting to see, we just wanted to go out for a quiet, Saturday afternoon walk," he said.

"We're curious about Te Oka Bay and it was very pleasant until we came across that."

According to Munroe, no one else was at the beach. No other fur seals were around at the time of their discovery.

There were not any gunshot wounds apparent on the bodies of the deceased seals, he told Stuff.

The witness had reported the find to the Ministry of Primary Industries, who said a representative would be sent along to the beach.

DOC operation manager Andy Thompson said Department of Conservation experts would also be sent to the beach, Stuff reported.

Marine mammal expert Ingrid Visser said it was not natural to see such a large group of seals die together.

It was "highly likely" that foul play was involved, she said.

"It's not common to see a large number of seals to die clustered together like this.

"But of course experts would have to rule out natural causes."

New Zealand fur seals were protected but not endangered.