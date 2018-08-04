Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal road crash south of Auckland to come forward.

A 49-year-old man was hit by a truck​ around 7.20 last night on State Highway 2 at Maramarua. He died at the scene.

The police said officers had spoken to the truck driver but were now appealing to the public for more information to assist with the investigation.

Last night it was reported that a cyclist had been killed. Today, the police said it was unclear whether the man was riding the bike or walking beside it when he was hit.

They ask that anyone who was in the area and saw a pedestrian or cyclist on the side of State Highway 2, Maramarua, yesterday at around 7pm contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.