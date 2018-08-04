The golden winter sunshine which covered much of the North Island is set to make way for cooler temperatures and rain from today.

Saturday brought sunny, warm weather to Northland and Auckland as well as spots on the West Coast like New Plymouth.

A shroud of fog hanging over Auckland on Saturday morning cleared for a fine, almost summery-seeming day.

Temperatures around most of the North Island peaked around 15C, with lows ranging from 4C to 9C.

However, a weather system which brought cloud to other areas over the North Island - including spots on the East Coast like Tauranga and Napier - will create some heavy rain and cooler weather today.

Winds are mostly light across the country tomorrow. However, the front lingering over eastern areas will produce some stronger winds to exposed places.

^Tui pic.twitter.com/armlI87XjC — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2018

A slow moving front was the main player in the day's weather, according to the MetService, and would bring windy, wet weather to much of the country.

Metservice Meteorologist Josh Griffin said weather watches in place on Saturday paired with grey weather would, in many cases, turn into weather warnings and rain.

Heavy rain warnings were in place from this morning for the Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

"We're expecting about 250ml to accumulate up the ranges and another 200-250ml to accumulate in low-lying areas."

The low weather system could stick around, creating wet weather for these areas until Monday night.

Heavy rain is on the cards right through to Sunday night for the eastern North Island, including Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and Bay of Plenty.



Many locations will see at least 25-50 mm during this time, with the interior ranges perhaps 100 mm. Localised flooding & slips possible! pic.twitter.com/CbQaQ1jkOP — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 4, 2018

Rain warnings were also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 9pm tonight, until 9pm on Monday.

Hawke's Bay would also be hit with some wet weather from this evening.