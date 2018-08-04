Miss Universe New Zealand for 2018 will be crowned tonight during a lavish gala event for the grand final at Auckland's Sky City Theatre.

The event, starting at 6.50pm, will see who of 20 finalists will hold the crown for a year and drive away with a brand new car.

The event, hosted by Sonia Gray and with special guest Frankie Stevens, will see child supervisor from Napier Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia hand over the title to the latest Miss Universe New Zealand.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on Duke TV, Freeview channel 13 and Sky channel 23.

Fashion at the event will be by international couturier Sidney Eculla and streetwear by Sewtec.

In 2016, the victory proved almost too much to take for 23-year-old media studies and drama teacher Tania Dawson when she "had to have a moment" backstage after it was announced she had come out on top of her 19 fellow finalists.

"Just with all the lights and camera flashes, Tania was just feeling a bit overwhelmed and unwell. We had to take her backstage for a bit," Jack Yan, the event's 2016 general counsel, said.

"It's the first time that has happened to us."