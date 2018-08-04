The two people killed in a car crash in Hawke's Bay on Thursday can now be named.

They were 31-year-old Janina Pascoe of Napier and 17-year-old Matiu Whatarau of Hastings, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened on Sandy Rd, Meeanee about 4.35pm.

A third passenger who was travelling with Pascoe and Whatarau on Thursday had serious injuries.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle. The man had minor injuries and a woman was uninjured.

A witness at the scene compared the vehicles to "crumpled tin cans". ​

