The two people killed in a car crash in Hawke's Bay on Thursday can now be named.
They were 31-year-old Janina Pascoe of Napier and 17-year-old Matiu Whatarau of Hastings, police said.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened on Sandy Rd, Meeanee about 4.35pm.
A third passenger who was travelling with Pascoe and Whatarau on Thursday had serious injuries.
There were two occupants in the second vehicle. The man had minor injuries and a woman was uninjured.
A witness at the scene compared the vehicles to "crumpled tin cans".