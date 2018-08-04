Police are hunting a shooter or shooters after a lone officer came under attack when an East Coast police station was fired upon this week.

The Armed Offenders Squad responded to the incident at the Te Araroa Police Station, north of Gisborne, at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

There was one officer in the building at the time, who was unharmed.

A police vehicle that was parked nearby was damaged during the shooting.

"Police takes threats against our staff, such as this, incredibly seriously and support measures are in place to ensure the officer and his family's wellbeing and safety," acting Tairawhiti Area Commander, Inspector Matt Broderick, said.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe at home and at work, including our staff, and police are committed to holding those responsible to account."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, while police welcomed any information from the public about the shooting.