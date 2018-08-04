A male cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car on Huka Falls Rd near Taupo.

Emergency services were called around 10.30am after the car and cyclist collided.

The male cyclist has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was temporarily closed while the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Last evening a cyclist was killed in a car crash on State Highway 2 in Waikato.

Police were called to the crash involving a car and cyclist in Maramarua at 7.20pm.

The cyclist died at the scene.