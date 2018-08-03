Two small children and a woman driver have been taken to hospital for check-ups after a car crash in Whakatane this morning.

Police and other emergency services attended the crash on White Pine Bush Rd in Awakeri, south of Whakatane this morning at about 6.20am.



The crash happened between SH30 and Murphy Rd, where a woman appeared to have driven into a ditch and a water main has burst.



The driver and two small children managed to get out of the car without issue. After initially refusing medical assessments they have been transported to hospital for check-ups, police said.



The Whakatane Council are aware of the burst water main and Police are investigating the cause of the crash.