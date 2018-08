A car and truck have crashed in South Auckland this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called to a car and truck crash on Hyperion Drive in Manurewa about 10.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said three fire engines attended the scene.

Nobody was trapped and FENZ left the scene shortly before 11.20pm, he said.

Advertisement

One person was in the care of an ambulance, he said.