A person was shot in West Auckland yesterday and remained in hospital today.

Residents were shut out of residential areas throughout Glen Eden on Thursday night as streets were closed by police officers.

A concerned local told the Herald they heard "three loud gunshots" about 10pm.

Area Manager of Investigations Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small said police were called to Glen Eden yesterday after receiving reports of a person with gunshot wounds.

Police then undertook two search warrants in West Auckland addresses and seized a number of firearms in the process.

"Police have seized a number of firearms and one person has been arrested and charged with Unlawful possession of firearms," Small said.

"Police are following a number of positive lines of inquiry in relation to others involved."

One person was in hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

"Police believe the groups involved are known to each other and do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Waitemata West Police on (09) 839 0697."

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.