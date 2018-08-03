One person has been taken to hospital after a boat caught fire in West Auckland this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they were called to Waitakere Rd, Taupaki, to assist the ambulance team on the scene.

The person had been putting petrol into the boat when it caught fire but the fire was already out when FENZ arrived, he said.

"The boat is not on the water, it is on land," he said.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called at 8pm and transported a patient with moderate injuries to Waitakere Hospital.