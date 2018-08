A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Swannanoa, Waimakariri, at 8.05pm.

A car has left the road at a corner near North Eyre Rd and McHughs Rd.

The single occupant was taken to hospital in a serious condition, she said.