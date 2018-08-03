Police have released CCTV images following the kidnapping of an 87 year old man in Hastings last Saturday afternoon.

Described as a female Maori in her 40s or older and of solid build-it was confirmed that the woman used the victim's bankcard at an ATM on Tomoana Road (Mahora shops) at about 4:00pm on Saturday July 28.

Police said the woman was wearing a black hooded top, black shorts over light blue/grey jeans or leggings.

The male who also took part in the cowardly attack, was described as Maori with short hair-thought to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said police were aware that many people used that particular ATM throughout Saturday afternoon, but may have noticed the individual "inserting the card several times."

"We would ask that these members of the public make contact with Police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation."

Vining also asked if people knew the individuals related to the kidnapping, that they contact the Hastings Police directly on 06 831 0700 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We now just need a bit more assistance to ensure that these offenders are identified and held accountable.

"Given the use of the card it may be that the offenders are familiar with or frequent the Mahora area," he said.