An injured man is being treated on a Mt Wellington road by emergency services.

Police could not confirm how the man was injured, with a spokeswoman saying they had only just arrived at the scene.

However, a Herald reporter at the scene believed the man was a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the corner of Mt Wellington Highway and Penrose Rd, near the Countdown supermarket.

He was being treated by St John paramedics at the scene.

The Fire Service was also at the scene.

The NZ Transport Agency said a crash on Mt Wellington Highway northbound at the intersection of Penrose Rd was causing delays.