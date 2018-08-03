Evening traffic is already picking up around central Auckland with breakdowns on some key routes causing delays.

Those heading southbound through the Waterview Tunnel should expect delays following a breakdown which blocked the right lane. The breakdown has now been cleared.

An earlier breakdown on the Southern Motorway that blocked the right lane just before the Upper Queen St overbridge has also now been cleared.

SH20 WATERVIEW TUNNEL, SOUTHBOUND - 4.20PM

A breakdown is blocking the right southbound lane in the Waterview Tunnel. Please pass the incident with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/myJmDFQ34f — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 3, 2018

The resulting traffic congestion is still heavy down to Mt Wellington.

Advertisement

Traffic is also heavy between Princes St and Takanini.

On the Northern Motorway in the northbound direction there is moderate to heavy traffic between Onewa Rd and Upper Harbour Highway.

City-bound traffic is heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic is heavy between Mangere Bridge and Massey Rd on the Southwestern Motorway.

The tail for the Southern Link is back to Lambie Dr.