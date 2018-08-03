A New Zealand Army soldier has been injured following a live-firing accident.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said the soldier suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder during a live field firing training exercise at Tekapo Military Training Facility yesterday .

He was treated by army medics at the scene before being transported to Fairlie by a Defence Force ambulance, where he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

The private was a member of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment's 2nd 1st Battalion based at Burnham Military Camp.

He was taking part in a night live-firing exercise when the incident took place.

"The injured soldier is in a stable condition and is scheduled to undergo surgery," NZDF said in a statement.

"The soldier and his family are being supported by the New Zealand Army."

Live-firing at the exercise was suspended immediately following the incident.

"Strict rules govern live firing on ranges and careful contingency plans are in place, which were immediately carried out," NZDF said.

An investigation into the incident will be launched.