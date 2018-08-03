Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital after they were injured in a road crash in the city this afternoon in which a vehicle went through a fence.

A St John spokesman said the ambulance service responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Barrington St, Lincoln Rd and Whiteleigh Ave.

One person's injuries were serious and the other's were minor to moderate.

A police spokeswoman said one of the cars crashed through a fence.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said there were traffic delays for a short time after the crash.