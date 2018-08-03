An Auckland venue has cancelled tonight's speaking event involving a pair of controversial Canadian alt-right activists.

Powerstation owner Peter Campbell told Newshub he had cancelled the speaking event with Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux.

Caolan Robertson, an agent for Southern, told Newshub that "powerful forces" were opposed to the event. He said they could not find another venue.

Southern and Molyneux have posted on social media shortly after the decision.

Advertisement

One does not simply walk into a venue in New Zealand... https://t.co/o2kUsGutwc — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) August 3, 2018

Yesterday, Molyneux and Southern were pictured arriving at Auckland Airport, posing under a Māori carving at the Arrivals hall.

Newshub said the pair had announced they would be using the Powerstation venue as their event in an email then posted to Twitter.

Powerstation owner Peter Campbell told Newshub he had cancelled the speaking event with Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux.

"We want to thank you for the incredible understanding and patience you've shown as we've had to keep the location of the venue secret for as long as possible," the email reads.

"We look forward to the day when venues aren't bullied for daring to be available and ideas right of Stalin are permitted equal rights to peaceful assembly."

The pair's on-again, off-again visit to this country sparked a debate about free speech after Auckland Mayor Phil Goff blocked them from using council venues, saying he did not want such spaces used to stir up ethnic tensions.

They cancelled the trip after the setback but later reconfirmed plans to speak here after the promoter found a new venue.

Protests were planned by anti-racism groups outside the Auckland venue.

Protesters have threatened to rally outside the Powerstation venue.

Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action spokesperson Sima Brown-Davis told the AM Show today the pair were "not welcome in Aotearoa".

"We have no room for racism and that Auckland is a diverse city that honours the tangata whenua."

Police have been seen today conducting a security sweep at the Powerstation and but told Newshub police respected the right to protest and the right to freedom of speech.

"Our role is to ensure the safety of any member of the public," Auckland City District commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

"We want everyone to be safe, so we ask that anyone intending to turn up to the event acts in a peaceful manner and with consideration for others."

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has said he personally felt their views were repugnant but that there was no grounds to reject their visas.

He dismissed claims that they had been banned from other countries, saying they were prevented from entering for specific purposes.