"I didn't have a chance" reckons kidnapping and robbery victim David Geor.

The 87-year-old was loading his shopping into the rear of his white hatchback, in Countdown Hastings' carpark, when a woman approached him and appeared to be asking for directions.

As Geor's focus turned to her, he was grabbed from behind by a man who forced him into his car.

The pair then drove Geor, against his will, to several ATMs and money was withdrawn from his bank account.

"It's not very nice thinking about it," Geor told Hawke's Bay Today.

The robbery was last Saturday and police today released security camera photos in the hope of identifying the female culprit.

"I didn't have a chance. He gave me a big bear hug from behind and pushed me into the car."

He was then driven to the Mahora shopping centre where several ATM withdrawals were made from his account before he was driven back towards Countdown where the offenders left him in the car and fled.

But it wasn't over, for it took at least another 10 to free himself from where he'd been pinned down and threatened.

"I was on the floor between the front and back seats, and my arm was locked in," he said. "But I got out of that position and opened the door."

Still bearing the bruises and cuts from the attack, retired businessman and orchardist Mr Geor was today back at Hastings Countdown supermarket where the attack started, and where he was presented with a large hamper and vouchers from the company.

He told customer services manager Nicole Duncan-Lees: "People are so good. I appreciate it very much."

It was also an appreciation of the loyalty he and his wife have shown, as customers since the supermarket's opening in 1990, and which he could see through an alley at the rear of the Heretaunga St fashion shoe shop he and his wife used to own.

Staff member Raeleen Watson, who's worked at Countdown Hastings for 23 years, said: "I know this gentleman quite well. He's one of my favourites."

Geor was also thankful to Hawke's Bay Today readers, who have donated $1500. A hamper addressed to him was dropped at the paper's Napier office today.

Geor and his wife retired from the shop when he was 61 and the couple bought a block with a few sheep and horses at Maungateretere and turned it into an apple orchard.

He's not tall, walks with the aid of a stick and had significant back surgery about 10 years ago, but was little the worse for wear, a relief to staff who had been particularly distressed to hear what had happened and to police who are surprised they were not dealing with something even more serious.

Detective Ryan Kemsley, of Hawke's Bay CIB, said: "While he had back surgery 10 years ago he's fit for his age. He has severe bruising over his body, and lacerations on his hands, and as a result he's still very sore — but pleased it's not any worse."



While happy with the progress of the inquiry, police hadn't made any arrests, and were still seeking the help of public, including shoppers in what would have been a busy carpark at the time the abduction occurred.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said a woman used the victim's bankcard at an ATM on Tomoana Road (Mahora shops) at about 4:00pm on Saturday 28 July 2018.

She is described as Maori, in her 40s or possibly older, of solid build.

She was wearing a black hooded top, black shorts over light blue/grey jeans or leggings.

Her male associate is also described as Maori, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, with short hair.

"We are aware that several people used the same ATM that afternoon and may have noticed this individual inserting the card several times, Vining said.

"We would ask that these members of the public make contact with police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation."

If you know the female pictured and/or the younger male she was with, please make contact with Hastings Police directly on 06 831 0700 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"It has been heartening to see the public reaction to what happened and I know that the victim and his family very much appreciate the community's response, Vining said.

"We now just need a bit more assistance to ensure that these offenders are identified and held accountable.

"Given the use of the card it may be that the offenders are familiar with or frequent the Mahora area."