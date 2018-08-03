A police manhunt is underway after an assault on two men in a Napier car park on Wednesday.

Police are seeking information after the serious assault in Park Island at 8.30pm on Wednesday where two teenage males were parked in the car park opposite Bluewater Stadium after attending a sports game.

They were approached by up to six males, who are described as being in their 20s, Maori, and wearing dark colours, with at least one wearing a black bandana.

The victims were made to remove their outer clothing and were then assaulted by the group.

Detective Hamish Urquhart from the Hawke's Bay Criminal Investigation Branch said one of the victims had his cellphone taken.

"The offenders left the area in several vehicles," Urquhart said.

"One was an older white station wagon in poor condition, and a second car had either green or blue neon lights running along its sides at the base.

"If you were in the area immediately around the time of the attack, or if you know anything about this incident, please get in touch with Police, either in person at Napier Central Station or by calling 06 831 0700."

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.