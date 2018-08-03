A collie cross puppy who was beaten so badly he nearly died has found a happy ending after settling into his forever home.

Jimmy the dog was found dumped and close to death on a Gisborne beach in February after receiving a blow to the head so bad he nearly lost one of his eyes.

"His eye was protruding out of his head, and it looked like he had been hit on the head with something," SPCA inspector Cassandra Kathryn Norris told 1 News in February.

At the time the Gisborne SPCA released a list of shame highlighting the animal abusers.

The society said Jimmy's injuries were some of the most horrific they've ever seen.

Despite never finding Jimmy's abusers, six months later the collie cross is loving life in his new Wellington home.

In pictures provided by the owners, Jimmy is seen sprawled out on the couch, happy and napping having recovered from his injuries.

Jimmy is described as having a "kind soul and loving temperament" and even wagged his tail when vets stitched up his eye after being rescued.

It costs the SPCA nearly $40 million a year to take care of the tens of thousands of animals that need help.

The Government provides less than one per cent of the SPCA's funding.

