A power outage has knocked out electricity to Parliament in Wellington, temporarily trapping people in elevators.

More than 10,000 people are affected by the power cut, which was caused by a "zone sub outage" according to Wellington Electricity.

Parts of the parliamentary precinct were plunged into darkness, although other areas were unaffected.

Some people were trapped in lifts for a short time but have since been freed.

Advertisement

The power cut has knocked out the Radio New Zealand website.

Some staff, taking advantage of their inability to work, went to Copperfield's cafe for lunch, where they were allowed to pay by IOU because the tills weren't working.

It's understood the power is also out at the Wellington courts and the train station.

Power is also out at Victoria University and some lectures have been cancelled.

Wellington Electricity's outage site shows it is spread over multiple suburbs, and that power is expected to be restored within three hours.

A spokesman said the outage was caused by a fault in the Transpower network that supplies theirs.

A message on the Transpower site said there was a fault at the Wilton substation, and there were people onsite diagnosing the problem.

There has been a power outage in Wellington Station. Services are unaffected however ticket window purchases are cash only. — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) August 3, 2018

The outage happened about 12.15pm.

A Twitter user shared a photo on the site, saying, "Power outage in Wellington CBD. In unrelated news there's a lot of smoke pouring out of the Beehive."

People commenting on the post said the smoke was Parliament's back-up diesel generators kicking in.

Power outage in Wellington CBD. In unrelated news there’s a lot of smoke pouring out of the Beehive pic.twitter.com/cSa081rL5G — Marama Paki (@cowsdad) August 3, 2018

Power cut in central Wellington... in related news I do not recommend being stuck in a lift during a power outage. V glad for cellphones with torches and colleagues with calming personalities. Twas a long 5 minutes #takingthestairs — Clea Marshall (@speakingclealy) August 3, 2018