As search and rescue crews work to save an Australian climber stuck on Mt Aspiring, the coroner has released a report into a young woman who died climbing in the national park.

Nicole Catherine Leman, 27, died on December 9, 2015, after she fell when she was negotiating the Matukituki Waterfall face near Rabbit Pass.

In the report released today, Coroner Anna Tutton speaks of the extremely challenging and treacherous terrain that contributed to Leman's death.

Leman, a physical trainer and coach from Alaska, had been travelling around New Zealand. She was described as a keen and experienced tramper and did a number of tramps in NZ.

On December 9, while tramping with a friend in the Rabbit Pass area, Leman slid down a bank and fell approximately 200m.

She suffered multiple injuries and despite resuscitation efforts, died at that scene.

The coroner determined the cause of death was cranial trauma.

Leman and her climbing partner, Bernhard Mueller, for which she met during her travels around New Zealand, were on a four-day trek out of Makarora when the incident occurred.

In the report, Mueller states that Leman was "extremely fit" and "seemed experienced with hiking".

The pair sought information on Mt Aspiring and were advised not to do the trip due to environmental conditions at the time, but they chose to anyway.

Mueller described the conditions of the track as "much better than expected", with no snow on the track but patches near it.

The Wilkin Waterfall Face in Mount Aspiring National Park. Photo / Martin Johnston

He said the incident took place about 30m from the top of the steep part of the track, next to the waterfall.

"Between the edge of the track and the drop off ledge, there was a slope which he described as about 7 to 10 metres, dry with grass, earth, rock and stone, at a steep angle," the report said.

It was at this point of the track that Leman is reported to have lost her footing and slipped down the bank, feet first.

A climbing party nearby alerted emergency services via satellite phone.

A mountain guide with Mount Aspiring Guides described this section of the waterfall as the most dangerous.

He said his company used rope as a safety line through that section to give people confidence, as it requires trampers to shuffle along using all four limbs.

A Department of Conservation report also noted that the Rabbit's Pass area is in the "remote zone" of Mount Aspiring National Park and visitors need to have a high level of backcountry skills.

The report quotes Moirs Guidebook as stating: "It cannot be overemphasised that the route up the Wilkin Waterfall face is extremely steep and exposed, particularly for the top few metres...

"The route should not be taken lightly by parties at any time and be avoided altogether when wet and windy."

Leman's death was the first fatality known in the location, but the report said it is likely to have been the site of much concern for personal safety by other parties.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council also considered the evidence relating to Leman's death.

They noted that fatalities from falling while tramping, especially in alpine terrain, are a significant risk in New Zealand outdoors.

They referred to the 2016 MSC research project There and Back, in which it was identified that 53 per cent of all tramping fatalities were due to falling.

The authors noted that it appeared Mueller and Leman were adequately experienced for the challenging multi-day tramping trips, but the Rabbit Pass trip, especially the climb over Waterfall Face, is very steep, exposed and treacherous, and one small error can have significant consequences.

Southern Lakes Helicopter team involved in the rescue of 29-year-old Australian soldier found in an ice cave on Mt Aspiring on August 2. Photo / Supplied

The pair were said to have conducted adequate trip research, appeared to be sufficiently prepared, had the correct equipment and adequate fitness, and went in with a view to assessing the conditions in the area and gaining first-hand knowledge before deciding whether to proceed.

The authors stated that falls in terrain of this type can be caused by the most basic things, such as a simple missed foot placement, a slight imbalance, or unexpected movement of the terrain underneath.

They, along with later support from the Coroner, concluded that there were no obvious and immediate causes that were significant contributing factors, and that Leman's death was a result of a genuine accident.

Coroner Tutton encouraged all trampers to follow guidance provided by MSC which includes; conducting effective trip planning, considering the competencies required, and having a range of strategies to identify and manage high-risk areas.

Aussie climber missing on Mt Aspiring located alive

The findings come as a search and rescue operation to locate a 29-year-old Australian soldier lost on Mt Aspiring continues, having been started since Tuesday.

Yesterday the climber was found standing and waving as rescue helicopters arrived.

The man was found alive, with some "slight frostbite", just north of the plateau at Quarterdeck Pass.

Rescue helicopters were unable to winch him out due to strong winds. Instead, four Wanaka Alpine Rescue crew members were dropped off to look after him for the night with warm clothing, tents and food.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ watch leader Neville Blakemore said they believed he was an experienced climber, an Australian army captain "so has probably done a lot of survival training".

"If he hadn't had that experience, we probably wouldn't have this outcome."

It was an "extremely dangerous" rescue mission, Blakemore said.

Senior search and rescue officer Geoff Lunt said the plan today was to send in the Southern Lakes and Aspiring helicopters as soon as the weather allowed it and remove the five men.

The weather conditions were promising for the rescue later today.

There is an average of 37 Search and Rescue missions for mountaineering each year and around 25,500 participants per annum.