Employment Minister Willie Jackson has announced a further $3.08 million investment to tackle youth unemployment in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Jackson made the announcement at today's Bay of Connections annual forum in Rotorua.

He Poutama Rangatahi is an initiative that was launched this year to target those regions with a high number of rangatahi not earning or learning, and providing support to both rangatahi and employers within those areas.

Jackson today confirmed further investment into the Eastern Bay communities of Opōtiki, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Te Teko following the $1.7m announced earlier in the year to support work readiness programmes in Opōtiki.



"When our rangatahi find themselves out of work or training, they drift and become disengaged and demotivated. Programmes like the ones announced today address some of those underlying issues which prevent rangatahi from gaining long-term employment.

"These programmes help to promote a pathway towards independence, capability and confidence building for our young people," he said.

